State: Most permits to openly burn yard debris suspended

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State officials are reminding residents that permits to openly burn yard debris remain suspended across most of Michigan and that the dangers of fire are increasing as temperatures warm.

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources says recent fires, including a 21-acre blaze wildfire in Presque Isle County, have been caused by backyard debris burning.

DNR firefighters also have stopped conducting prescribed burns at this time.

Campfires for recreation and warming, as well as some agricultural burning, still are allowed. 

