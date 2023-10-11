LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 60-foot-tall spruce has been selected as the official state Christmas tree. This year the tree is located in Onaway and was owned by Onaway resident Vic Ruppert and his family. They have donated the tree in honor of his late wife Shirley Ruppert.

2023 State of Michigan Christmas Tree from Onaway. (Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget)

The spruce will be harvested on Thursday, Oct. 26 and driven to Lansing with help from the Michigan Association of Timbermen, the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association, and the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget’s (DTMB) Christmas tree crew. where it will be set up and decorated on the lawn of the state capitol. The tree is expected to arrive in Lansing on Saturday, October 28.

“This is the first tree from Presque Isle County, and the 13th from Michigan’s Lower Peninsula since an official tree began being placed at the Capitol each holiday season in 1987,” the DTMB said.

Tradition will continue at the capitol when local Boy Scout troops will untie the tree before it is lifted into place.

After it is put into place, the City of Lansing’s forestry team will prepare the tree for lights.

After the tree is moved, put in place, lit and decorated the state will hold an official tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 17 at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The lighting ceremony is part of the 39th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration.