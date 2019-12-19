State Police: Driver lost control causing three car crash in Negaunee Township

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police say a three car crash that slowed traffic down along US-41 on Wednesday, started when the driver of a pickup truck lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic.

The crash happened around Noon on Wednesday in Negaunee Township. The driver of the pickup truck was headed East on US-41 when they crossed multiple lanes of traffic, hitting two other vehicles.

There was only one person in each of the three vehicles. Two of the people involved were taken to the hospital. State police say the driver of the pickup had a head injury. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

State Troopers, along with Negaunee Township Fire/EMS, UPHS-Marquette EMS, and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department/Rescue helped to free a woman from a second vehicle. She had injuries to her lower body, and is expected to survive.

The driver of the third vehicle was evaluated by first responders, the treated at the scene and released.

State Police say no citations have been issued at this time, but their investigation into the crash continues.