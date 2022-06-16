NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The next time you’re pulled over or interact with The Michigan State Police (MSP), you may be on camera. MSP is in the final stages of rolling out Body Worn Cameras to all personnel with a state police badge who handle initial calls, From Lieutenants, on down to State troopers.

Officers of the Eighth district which encompasses the entire UP, are being trained this week on the procedures and operation of their new Motorola V300 Bodycams. According to Sergeant Rodger Hunt who oversees the roll out, the new cameras are a welcome tool in the fight against crime.

“The reward outweighs the risk of having a camera they are seeing the benefits it’s enhancing the day-to-day activities is putting in perspective it’s not helping the prosecutors it’s helping the based on what they’re saying in a live true environment,” said Sergeant Roger Hunt, Michigan State Police.

The body cams will start recording automatically when ever the patrol car’s emergency lights are engaged, or they can be started manually by the officer. Video will be uploaded to cloud storage in real time from anywhere in the state, via their secure network.

The nearly $6 million price tag for cameras and related equipment and services, including cloud storage, was covered by 3.8 million dollars from the state budget and a 2 million dollars in federal grant money. Eighth district LT. Mark Giannunzio believes the new technology will enhance the transparency and accountability of officers and build trust with the general public.

“It just doesn’t really change anything it just it reassures them that they are doing the right thing and reassure the public that our Troopers are doing the right thing,” said Lt. Mark Giannunzio, Michigan State Police.

In total 1700 body cams will be deployed statewide, with plans to upgrade the cameras every two to three years, based on technology advancements

Below is information shared from Michigan State Police about body-worn cameras

MSP troopers are equipped with in-car cameras, but not body-worn cameras-until now. Much of their citizen interaction during a traffic stop is captured on either the video of the in-car camera or the audio, or both. Now it will include the body-worn cameras.

MSP motor carrier officers, who are responsible for commercial vehicle enforcement, are equipped with body-worn cameras due to the long distance from their patrol vehicle to the cab of the semi-truck and because the in-car camera does not provide a view of the cab should something happen. Motor carrier officers also have citizen contact during vehicle safety inspections that are conducted away from their patrol vehicle, necessitating the need for body-worn cameras.

MSP State Properties Security Officers, who are responsible for security in and around the Capitol, also have body-worn cameras because they conduct a considerable amount of foot patrol and have routine engagement with protest groups, and they do not have in-car cameras.

The MSP recognizes the benefits that body-worn cameras provide in the areas of officer safety, documentation of traffic violations, reductions in frivolous lawsuits, as well as criminal, civil, and internal investigations.

The MSP is also cognizant of the drawbacks of the technology, including the misconception that if the camera did not capture a certain detail of an incident, it simply did not happen. In addition, body-worn cameras only provide one perspective (most often a view from the officer’s chest) and do not always accurately portray what an officer is seeing during an incident.

The audio capabilities of body worn cameras are a great asset in capturing victim and witness interviews. In addition to providing the ability to review interviews for content and context, they assist in capturing emotions such as fear and stress; emotions often lost in the relative calm of courtroom testimony.

Police officers have unique access to the private lives of the citizens they serve, and the use of a body-worn camera can be viewed as an invasive and permanent record maintained by law enforcement. In addition, the presence of these recording devices may have a negative impact on cooperation from victims and witnesses. These drawbacks must be considered when officers are involved in situations that involve a reasonable right to privacy.

In Michigan, body-worn camera footage is not exempt from the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). Upon receiving a FOIA request, this footage requires extensive review for lawful redactions and requires staff to review video in its entirety for each officer involved.