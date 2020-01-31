State Police: No calls missed during 911 outage

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A 911 service outage spread across most of Michigan Friday morning. State Police said despite the disconnect, they were able to answer all calls.

When we talked with Communications Supervisor Kory Dykstra at the Negaunee Post of MSP, he said the outage came from one of their telephone carriers that had an issue with a system upgrade.

Dykstra was notified just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday. He said The dispatch center is staffed 24 hours a day with trained operators who are equipped to handle situations like this.

“The first thing our people are going to do is put numbers out there so people can still get help if they need it.”

MSP did exactly that by contacting WJMN to help get the information out there.

“Right away we have what we call lead dispatchers on each shift. Our people are trained, they know what to do. They got on the phone right away and started letting State Police operations know, started calling all the emergency managers and let them know there’s a 911 outage.

While no calls were missed, Dykstra explained why, in a situation like this, calls could take longer than normal.

“We didn’t have ANI & ALI, We didn’t have automatic number indicators, automatic location indicators. so normally when you call 911, you call from your house, your address comes up on a screen. So if you have difficulty speaking or whatever the case may be if it’s a medical issue, then we know where you’re at. At least to send somebody to help you out. When 911 is out we don’t have ANI & ALI available. And that is an issue.”

What this means for you is the dispatcher would have to ask more questions to help answer the who, what, when, where, why, and how in a call.

Dykstra says they’ll go back and review what happened to see what, if any changes need to be made to their procedure.