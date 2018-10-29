State Police Seeks Participants for National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest

Follow @WJMN_Local3

LANSING, MICH. The Michigan State Police (MSP) Missing Persons Coordination Unit invites fifth grade students statewide to participate in the 2019 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. The annual contest creates an opportunity to promote child safety while discussing the issue of missing and/or exploited children. More than 1,000 children are reported missing each week in Michigan.

Michigan’s winning artist will have a shot at the national contest, which includes a free trip to Washington D.C. and their artwork featured as the National Missing Children’s Day poster. The 2018 national winner was a Michigan student from Clinton Township.

Contest rules are as follows:

Applicants must be in the fifth grade.

Original artwork should reflect the theme “Bringing Our Missing Children Home” and the phrase must appear somewhere on the poster.

Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs, and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.

The finished poster must measure 8½ x 14 inches.

The poster must be submitted with a completed application, which includes a description of the artwork and a brief biography of the artist, either written or typed. Submissions are due by February 1, 2019, and must be mailed to: