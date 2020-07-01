State Police urges Michiganders to prepare for extreme heat

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – With temperatures expected to be above 90 degrees in much of Michigan this July 4th holiday weekend, the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is urging residents to take steps to stay safe during the extreme heat.

“Extreme heat can be life-threatening,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “By taking some precautionary steps, you can minimize your risk of heat-related injury and help those who are most affected by severe heat.”  

To prevent heat-related injury:

  • Find places with air conditioning to take a break from the heat.
  • If you are outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.
  • Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
  • Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.
  • Do not use electric fans when the temperature outside is more than 95 degrees, as it could increase the risk of heat-related illness. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort, but do not reduce body temperature.
  • Avoid high-energy activities.
  • Check yourself, family members and neighbors for signs of heat-related illness. Learn the signs at www.michigan.gov/miready

For more information on how to prepare before, during and after an emergency or disaster, visit www.michigan.gov/miready or follow the MSP/EMHSD on Twitter at @MichEMHS.

