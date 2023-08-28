UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — Will tourism or industry be the future of the economy in the U.P.? The state has crunched the numbers to find out which jobs will be in highest demand, and which will be highest paying in the next 7 years.

Wayne Rourke, Director of Labor Market Information at the Department of Technology, Management & Budget for the state says, “The U.P. is going to see the highest industry growth and leisure and hospitality in the coming years, which makes sense because that industry was hit the hardest. A couple of other industries that we’re projecting to see grow are things like financial activities and construction… And then of course, your manufacturing is always one that the state’s concerned about, and that’s gonna grow about 11% over that timeframe.”

At a conference with policymakers this week, analysts with the Department of Technology, Management and Budget presented the top jobs expected in 10 regions of the state, along with their expected wages. The career outlook extends through 2030.

Top Jobs in 2030 by projected growth:

Counter and rental clerks, 58% Restaurant cooks, 45% Nurse practitioners, 43% Gambling service workers, 37% Veterinary assistants, 35% Fitness trainers, 35% Airfield operations specialists, 33% Sales representatives, 33% Industrial mechanics, 32% Bartenders, 31%

Top Jobs in 2030 by projected annual openings:

Fast food workers, 695 Wait staff, 420 Retail sales, 415 Stockers and order fillers, 305 Office workers, 300 Truck drivers, 245 Janitors, 245 Nursing assistants, 225 Bartenders, 185 Operations managers, 175

Compared to the other regions, the Upper Peninsula was the only of the 10 prosperity regions of Michigan where goods producing industries were growing faster than service producing industries, according to Rourke. “You know, a lot of the tourism and service producing industries are still coming back throughout Michigan, but the goods producing industries, things like manufacturing and construction are going faster and then the service producing in the U.P., maybe just because the balance of jobs is different up there.”

Top industries in 2030 by projected total jobs:

Goods production State and local government Trade, transportation and utilities Healthcare and social services Retail Leisure and hospitality Manufacturing Education Construction Business services

Source: Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget

On how the projections are made, Rourke says the analysts look back at history, break up the economic data into separate industries, and track which jobs those industries create. That all comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics are from the U.S. Census. “When we pull all that different employment information that we have through history, and then we also pull in [data] like our state labor force.”

Rourke says the picture starts to take shape from there. “How many of each job are in each industry, which we got from the industry projections, we can extrapolate that to the occupation projections and apply some of these other change factors, ‘How many people are moving jobs,’ ‘What sort of creation and destruction is coming for certain industries?'”

Rourke says online job ads are also a great source of information, which helps analysts get a decent picture of current demands from employers.

The DTMB has much more data on its website. For job seekers, the state has more information and job postings to help you get on track for a career you want.