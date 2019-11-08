State Rep. Sara Cambensy host coffee hours

Conversation with coffee. It’s one way State Representative Sara Cambensy makes herself available to the communities she serves.

Representative Cambensy was at Towner’s Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe in Gwinn today.

Many of the people who came in had questions for her about the budget.

Cambensy said all the communities that depend on that extra funding for their schools, roads, and veterans, is on hold.

Cambensy says events like these are important for her so she can take concerns from the Upper Peninsula, back to Lansing.

” I think for me it’s making sure they know that I know that I work for them. That I’m doing their work, I’m showing up, that I’m present and listening to their concerns and taking those to Lansing, ” says State Rep. Sara Cambensy.

Governor Whitmer and Republican lawmakers said Thursday that they were very close to agreeing to restore some funding she vetoed during a budget impasse, but a disagreement over limiting the Governor’s power to shift funds remains a sticking point.

Cambensy says they could have something to vote on by next week.

