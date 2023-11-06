LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced today she is asking for help to name the turkey she plans to pardon on Thanksgiving.

In the release, Whitmer said, “Please submit name suggestions for the very special turkey that I will pardon soon. Everyone, especially young Michiganders, are encouraged to send in their names. I am so thankful for all of you.”

The last day to submit a name is Nov. 17 at noon, and the winner will be announced on Nov. 20. Follow this link to submit you idea. There is no limit to the number of names you can send in.