State Sen. Bizon accused of grabbing nurse

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — A state lawmaker from Battle Creek is facing a criminal charge after a nurse practitioner accused him of assaulting her during a doctor’s appointment.

Sen. John Bizon is charged with misdemeanor assault, which carries up to 90 days in jail.

A Marshall Police Department report obtained by News 8 under the Freedom of Information Act shows Bizon went to the Oaklawn Medical Group in Marshall on Aug. 14 with undisclosed symptoms.

A 52-year-old nurse practitioner told police Bizon was sitting on the exam table when he touched her as she was talking to him about possible medications. She told police he grabbed her by the waist, pulled her into his body and then squeezed her right hip with his right hand “in a cupping motion.”

The woman told police the touching was unwanted, but that she was too shocked to tell him to stop.

Bizon, a 70-year-old Republican who represents Calhoun, Barry and Ionia counties, then got “visibly angry,” she told police, because she refused to prescribe him the medicine he wanted.

A medical assistant also alleged that Bizon touched her and made inappropriate comments during the same visit when she was taking his vital signs, according to the police report.

Bizon grabbed her arm and told her his blood pressure was up “because she was in the room,” according to the police report.

News 8 knocked on the door of Bizon’s home near Battle Creek, called his office in Lansing and left a message for his attorney in Detroit, but could not reach him for comment Monday.

The Barry County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the case at the state attorney general’s request. Bizon is expected in Battle Creek District Court on Dec. 1.

Bizon served in the state House of Representatives for four years before his election to the state Senate in 2018. He is an ear, nose and throat doctor who has been in medical practice for more than 40 years and is past president of the Michigan State Medical Society, according to his state Senate profile. He chairs the Senate Families, Seniors, and Veterans Committee, and serves on the Energy and Technology, Health Policy and Human Services and Oversight committees.