GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A bill to move Michigan’s presidential primary a month earlier passed the state Senate on Tuesday.

Right now, the state’s primary is held on the second Tuesday in March. The bill would move it up to the second Tuesday in February, making Michigan one of the first presidential primaries in the country.

The move comes as the Democratic National Committee rules committee plans to meet later this week to talk about reordering the primary calendar.

The bill still has to pass the state House and get the sign off from both national parties.