State Supreme Court won’t accelerate appeal on e-cigarettes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court says it won’t take an expedited appeal from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a dispute over flavored e-cigarettes.

The court says any appeal should follow a traditional course to the Court of Appeals. A Court of Claims judge in October blocked Whitmer’s ban on flavored e-cigarettes, saying health officials can’t justify short cuts to adopt the new regulations.

The judge also expressed concern about the impact on adults who might be vaping to avoid regular cigarettes.

Whitmer said the ban was necessary to keep flavored e-cigarettes away from teens.

