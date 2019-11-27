Closings
State: Wrong concrete mix used along portions of interstate

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — Parts of Interstate 75 in Oakland County will have to be repaved because a contractor used the wrong concrete mix.

Michigan’s Department of Transportation says Tuesday the error was discovered along northbound I-75 from 13½ Mile to 14 Mile roads in Madison Heights, and along two exit ramp shoulders further north of Detroit.

Transportation spokesman Rob Morosi tells The Detroit News that the concrete mix used was not adjusted to be poured during cold weather and that the contractor will pay about $500,000 in removal and replacement costs.

The department says “the pavement designated for replacement is safe for drivers to use, but the long-term durability is compromised.”

All paving for the $224 million I-75 modernization project is expected to be completed late next year.

