‘Stay in Mexico’ remark prompts inclusion rally in Michigan

Lisa Householder is embraced after giving an emotional speech during a school diversity and inclusion meeting community meeting at Liberty School in Saline, Mich., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. The meeting was hosted by Saline Area Schools in response to the racist Snapchat incident that occurred this past week. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)

SALINE, Mich. (AP) — People have gathered in a southeastern Michigan town to promote unity and inclusion in the wake of a school meeting when a white parent asked a Hispanic parent why he didn’t “stay in Mexico”.

The Saline Diversity Inclusion Rally was held Wednesday evening, two days after a community meeting at the local school district office to deal with racist social media posts directed at black students.

Adrian Iraola said at the meeting his son endured racist name-calling in the district several years ago.

Tom Burtell interjected, “Then why didn’t you stay in Mexico?” prompting gasps in the room.

A public meeting called to address racist social media posts by students at a suburban Detroit high school turned volatile when a white parent asked a Hispanic parent why he didn’t “stay in Mexico.” (Feb 5)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

