Staying healthy ahead of back to school

GWINN — Some schools in the Upper Peninsula start their school year in just a couple of weeks. Back to school means back to kids sharing close quarters and sharing germs, which could mean a trip back to the doctor.

There are some easy ways to prevent the back to school illness from entering your house.

“The beginning of the school year is a time when kids are being re-introduced to those colds and coughs and things that they haven’t been around all summer. So yeah, it’s a time when we tend to see kids feel a little yucky,” says Autumn Trudeau, Nurse Practitioner and Director of the Gwinn Teen Clinic.

Trudeau says getting students in for a yearly check-up before school starts can help prevent future visits to the doctor’s office.

“Immunizations that are due at different intervals when the kids are getting ready to go back to school. They’re due for some when they start school and then they are generally due for some more when they are 11-12 years old and again around age 16. So if you have kids around that age or you think there’s something they’re due for, this is a good time to start calling and finding out if there’s something they can get updated on,” explains Trudeau. “We’re also coming close to flu vaccine season, so this is a good time that we really encourage parents to start thinking about that. That’s a huge part of how kids can stay healthy, those flu vaccines are really helpful.”

Other easy ways to stay healthy include:

Washing your hands

Covering your mouth when you sneeze or cough

Don’t share cups, bottles, or utensils with others

Get a full night of sleep

Eat a healthy breakfast to start your day

The Gwinn Teen Clinic offers a variety of services on a sliding pay scale. No one is turned away because of inability to pay or no insurance. Find out more here.