Staying safe in the water

MARQUETTE– According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the fifth leading cause of unintentional injury death for people of all ages, and the second leading cause of injury death for children ages 1 to 14 years old.

The CDC offers a number of preventative tips to help people stay say in the water.

When your around water, especially with children, remember supervision. Be close enough to reach the person at all times.

Don’t swim alone. Use the buddy system and if you can, choose sites where a lifeguard is nearby.

Learn CPR. It could save someone’s life.

Don’t let swimmers hyperventilate before swimming underwater or try to hold their breath for long periods of time. This can cause them to pass out and drown.

Know the local weather conditions and forecast before hitting the water.

If you own a pool, install 4 sided fencing away from the house to create an additional barrier for children.

Clear the Pool and Deck of Toys. Remove floats, balls and other toys from the pool and surrounding area immediately after use so children are not tempted to enter the pool area unsupervised.

If you’re in and around natural water settings, use a U.S. Coast Guard approved life vest.

Know the meaning of and obey warnings represented by colored beach flags.

Watch for dangerous waves and signs of rip currents. If you are caught in a rip current, swim parallel to shore. Once free of the current, swim diagonally toward shore.

For more information, click here.