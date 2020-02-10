Stick it to Cancer Pond Hockey Tournament, February 21, 22 and 23 to benefit Cancer Care of Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 4th Annual Stick it to Cancer Pond Hockey Tournament fundraiser is set for February 21, 22 and 23 near Gerald Haley Field off of Wright Street.

Proceeds from the event benefit Cancer Care of Marquette County and a local cancer patient. There will be the pond hockey tournament, a corn hole tournament and raffles at the fundraiser.

Barb Salmela, coordinator of the event spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the day entails.

To make a donation call Barb at (906) 250-1016 or email her at salmela432@yahoo.com. For more information, click here.