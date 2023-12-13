KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Time is running out to send in your guess for how much snow will fall this winter. Visit Keweenaw has again made the challenge, promising to award whoever is closest (without going over) the prize of free Keweenaw swag.

You have until 5 p.m. Dec. 15 to submit your guesses here —

But before you do that, our team here at Local 3 did a little digging to help give you a leg up on the competition.

Let’s first get oriented with the normal amount of snowfall for Keweenaw. According to the county, these are the last five years of snow totals:

2018/19: 317 inches

2019/20: 280 inches

2020/21: 188 inches

2021/22: 325 inches

2022/23: 275 inches



Average: 277 inches

But going with that number likely overshoots the amount of snow we’ll see this year.

We likely don’t have to tell you about the affect the El Niño weather pattern is causing for us—while the lack of U.P. snowfall has thrown a curveball to winter sports businesses and athletes alike, it may also give us a key hint toward a good answer for the contest.

using National Weather Service and Keweenaw County data, we looked up how much snow the area got in 6 of the last 8 El Niño winters (unfortunately there is a gap in the records). With that data, we checked what the season totals were in recent winters with El Niño patterns. Here’s what we found:

1994/95: Moderate, 177 inches

1997/98: Very strong, 130 inches

2002/03: Moderate, unknown

2004/05: Weak, unknown

2006/07: Weak, 236 inches

2009/10: Moderate, 169 inches

2014/15: Weak, 271 inches

2015/16: Very strong, 222 inches

Average: 200

Now, the National Weather Service says there’s a 55% chance this El Niño will be strong. Within that likelihood, the forecasters predict a 35% chance it will be among the strongest, like 1997/98 and 2015/16.

Those years got 130 and 222 inches respectively. Local 3 Chief Meteorologist Tom Kippen says that’s the difference between a classic El Niño, and the difference just one storm system can make in an otherwise light winter.

Another glance at our list above hints the weather pattern could be allowing more snow for a given strength than it used to.

Given all the factors, here’s our informed guess: 202 inches.

We got there by taking a weighted average of the strongest recent El Niños, and then weighting that result in an average of all El Niño snow totals we calculated.

Here’s what members of the Local 3 team are predicting:

Tom Kippen: 140 inches

Audrey Pentecost: 162 inches

Rebecca Bartelme: 104 inches

Jake Durant: 246 inches

Brianna MacLean: 231 inches

Ivy Schank: 177 inches

Tor Thorne: 125 inches

John Truitt: 200 inches

Ben Raymond: 187 inches

Schyler Perkins: 191 inches

Average: 175 inches

Will any of them be correct? We’ll have to wait and see. Tell us how you picked arrived at your guess on our Facebook page, and join our 906 Weather Watchers group to see how this winter shapes up around the U.P.