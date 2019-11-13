Stocks 11-12-2019

Stocks
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

HS Volleyball: Manistique outlasts Calumet in Regional Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball: Manistique outlasts Calumet in Regional Semifinals"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/13/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/13/2019"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/12/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/12/2019"

Rapid River station tour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rapid River station tour"

Changes occurred to the Marquette City Commission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Changes occurred to the Marquette City Commission"

Precious Metals 11-12-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 11-12-2019"