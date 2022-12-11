KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One person in southeastern Wisconsin is in custody after deputies found multiple firearms, including a stolen AR-15 during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Deputies with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department say that the traffic stop was initiated for a traffic violation around 1:20 a.m. on December 7.

During the incident in the 8400 block of CTH S, deputies say that multiple firearms, as well as narcotics, were located in the suspect’s vehicle, including a stolen AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say that the suspect was taken into custody and transported to the KSD jail.

No other information was provided.