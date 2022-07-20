GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show and later reported as stolen, was found about 60 miles east in Green Bay.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on July 9 around 5:45 p.m. authorities were made aware of a reported stolen vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show. The vehicle was described as a black 1968 Ford Mustang with white C-Stripes.

18 days later, the vehicle was found in Green Bay. The owner of a business reportedly saw the vehicle near his property. After the vehicle was identified, it was determined that the vehicle was stolen from Iola.

The following agencies helped the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office:

Iola Police Department

Iola Car Show personnel

Green Bay Police Department

Waupaca Mobile Truck Stop (helped transport the vehicle back to Waupaca County)

The incident is still under investigation. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.