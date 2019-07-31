MICHIGAN — The Michigan DNR will be promoting awareness and offering learning opportunities focused on how to identify, manage and understand the impact of invasive species with a week of programming in many of Michigan’s state parks.

STOP the Invasives Week, Aug. 5-11, will feature informational hikes, aquatic or terrestrial invasive species programs, games and many other fun, educational, family-friendly programs.

STOP the Invasives programs will be offered at many state parks across Michigan. Come learn about the invasive species in your area and what you can do to help prevent their spread.

You can find current information about all state park nature programs throughout the summer at Michigan.gov/NaturePrograms.

From Memorial Day through the end of August, explorer guides host a variety of programs featuring each location’s rich and varied natural resources.