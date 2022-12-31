MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Firefighters spent hours working to get the flames under control from an incident at a storage facility in Marquette.

In a release from the Marquette City Fire Department, the first calls for a fire came in at 4:39 a.m. Saturday to 2120 Sugarloaf Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find at the flames had spread to multiple storage units. They had to use saws to get inside. The fire was declared under control less than an hour later at 5:20 a.m. Crews stayed on scene looking for hotspots until just after 6:00 a.m.

Authorities confirmed there were people working in the storage unit at the time of the fire. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.