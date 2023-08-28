MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The first happened last Tuesday between three out-of-towners, according to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office.

A release from the MCSO tells us before 3 p.m. on Aug. 22, 80-year-old Dewayne Stebbins from Hamilton, OH was driving north on M-35 in Ingallston Township, north of Marinette. Stebbins then tried to pass a semi truck, thinking it was clear. What Stebbins did not see, according to the release, was 31-year-old Rebecca Wadleigh from Stevens Point, WI driving southbound in an oncoming car. Stebbins and Wadleigh struck head-on; the car driven by Stebbins then spun into and damaged the trailer of the semi driven by a 56-year-old Canadian man.

Stebbins and Wadleigh were reported to both be hurt in the crash but refused to be taken to the hospital. Deputies gave Stebbins a ticket for careless driving.

The second crash happened the next afternoon just before 2 p.m. on the same stretch of highway — M-35, north of Marinette. Deputies were called out for a two-car crash, arriving to find a car had been hit by an oncoming semi. After investigating, deputies found 76-year-old Sally Harris from Saint Paul, MN pulled out in front of a semi truck driven by 44-year-old Steven Towne from Spring Green, WI. Towne told police there was no time to stop. Police on scene said the front end of Harris’ car had extensive damage. Harris was taken to the hospital for her injuries. Towne was unhurt and able to continue on in his truck.