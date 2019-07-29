Strom to leave for new position

DELTA COUNTY — After more than eight years of public service in Delta County, Philip Strom has announced he has accepted a new position as Deputy City Attorney for the City of Grand Rapids.

Strom currently serves as Delta County Administrator and Bay College Trustee. He previously served as Delta County Prosecuting Attorney. As Deputy City Attorney, Strom will help manage the Grand Rapids legal department and provide legal services to the City of Grand Rapids.

Strom stated, “I am very honored to have served my home County since 2011. My family and I are grateful and excited for our next chapter in a new community known for innovation, diversity, and growth.”

Strom and his family will transition over the month of August and he will officially start in his new position September 3. The Delta County Board of Commissioners will schedule a meeting to discuss and decide a plan for the transition.