Stucko’s Pub & Grill open for public to enjoy takeout

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Grocery stores and restaurants are some of the few businesses that are allowed to be open after Governor Whitmer’s stay at home order.

Local restaurants like Stucko’s Pub & Grill in Marquette continues to serve their customers through takeout, and they are taking every measure to ensure they stay open during this pandemic.

“Every hour, we have a high concentrated bleach solution that is recommended by the health department that we go around and even though nobody is allowed in our building besides the staff that is scheduled for that day,” said Sonia Stucko, Owner of Stucko’s Pub & Grill.

“We sanitize all of the door handles, all of the surfaces, all of the restaurant POS monitors, and then in between orders we sanitize the clipboards that we bring out to the guest to sign their credit card, we sanitize every pen after every use.”

This has been a rough experience for Stucko’s, along with many local restaurants across the country. Sonia had to permanently close her other establishment, Breakers in Marquette.

“We’ve never had to layoff anybody. We’ve always been hiring, our business has always been growing, and having to layoff most of our staff was the hardest thing we’ve had to do in the 13 years of being open,” said Stucko.

“We had to layoff half of our staff. So, the first thing that we did was asked who wanted to be here, who wanted to work, and out of those people we had to decide who was working based on people who were at high risk, or longevity of who has been here the longest and that was very difficult to decide those things.”

With the staff that Sonia does have, Stucko’s will continue to offer their weekly specials and Friday’s mean their famous Fish Fry, which draws a lot of the locals in.

“I didn’t think it was very important until I started to get those heartfelt messages and now it’s a sense of pride with us and our staff, especially being able to still provide that to people, just to give them that sense of normalcy,” said Stucko.

Even during these difficult times for ownership and staff, Sonia and her entire team agree with the decision to allow for takeout only for local restaurants to keep their community as safe as possible.

Stucko’s will remain open Monday through Saturday 11 am to 8 pm and Sunday’s from noon to 8 pm. Next week, they will extend their hours an extra hour Thursday through Saturday.

Sonia said if customer’s call in and the phone continues to ring, call back, they are just on the other line.

The reasoning behind Stucko’s extending their hours was because they had customers calling after 8 pm to place orders and to provide an extra hour of work for their staff.

They hope the community will continue to support local restaurants during this pandemic.

For more information on Stucko’s Pub & Grill, click here.