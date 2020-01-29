Student, teacher duo awarded trip to Pearl Harbor through National History Day Program

EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – Caleb Nimee is a junior at Superior Central Schools and one of his passions is history.

“I love history, especially around WWII because of my family,” said Nimee.

Caleb says that he has many family members that served our country, one of them being his great uncle, Bill that served in World War II.

“Served in the Pacific Theater and he was on a B-17 crew in World War II,” said Nimee.

Caleb wrote about his great uncle and other family members in an essay that he submitted with his teacher, Mr. Fitzpatrick for the Sacrifice for Freedom: World War II in the Pacific Student and Teacher Institute.

“This program is run through the National History Day Program,” said Brenton Fitzpatrick, Social Studies Teacher, Superior Central Schools. “This is the second year that they’ve been taking students and teacher teams out to Pearl Harbor to study the War on the Pacific.”

Caleb and Mr. Fitzpatrick have been awarded the all inclusive trip to Pearl Harbor. The duo is one of only 16 other teams across the country to be chosen for this honor.

“It feels incredible,” said Nimee. “It feels incredible because we hadn’t really had our hopes that high because we’re from such a small area, but it’s incredible to be a part of something so much bigger than us.”

Before the two head there this summer, they must do months of research on someone from their state who died in the Pacific War and present a eulogy on that person.

“Out in Honolulu in the cemetery where the person is buried,” said Fitzpatrick.

They chose Manfred C. Anderson of Hancock.

“We had about 14-hundred names to choose from,” said Nimee. “And we decided on him through rigorous evaluations of guys that we went through. We wanted to do them all but with him, he’s close by so when we do research we can have a historical connection. He served in the Army Air Forces and that’s where my great uncle served so I have an even more stronger personal connection with him. And he actually did pass away during Pearl Harbor. We can actually see what he went through that day and what his last steps were.”