Students visit Sawyer International Airport for National Summer Transportation Institute

GWINN — Students from across the country are in the Upper Peninsula for the National Summer Transportation Institute (NSTI), a competitive scholarship program for students interested in transportation-related subjects, such as engineering, math, and science.

“We’re going around to all of these different transportation industries like airports…we’re going to a railyard later today, we’ve been on some boats, and we’re just getting to experience all these different modes of transportation and how they work and how they were developed and how they affect today’s society,” explains Elizabeth Phipps, one of the NSTI students and a sophomore in high school.

Today, students toured Sawyer International Airport, including the airport services building, the control tower, and the runways. They were able to ask questions and see the facilities up close and personal.

Two students examine the airport fire truck

“I think it’s so interesting to see all the different material that are used to make this possible and to keep it running,” says Elizabeth.

The NSTI program is two weeks of lectures, hands-on activities, and field trips. Approximately $2,000 are given in scholarship money to each student, making the program completely free of charge.

The process to apply for the NSTI program is competitive, they must fulfill specific criteria, including having an interest in transportation. Few students are accepted.

“We had to fill out this big form, first of all. Then we had to write an essay about why we wanted to be here, why we think we should be here and what we’ve done that we think makes us eligible for this opportunity,” explains Elizabeth. “We had to list our courses that we took this year and next year. So it was pretty extensive.”

Students check out one of the airport road maintenance vehicles

The NSTI students have been staying on Michigan Tech’s campus. They have also visited the Soo Locks and International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie, the Mackinac Bridge in St. Ignace, and the Portage Lift Bridge in Hancock, among many other locations.