Study: Michigan in bottom 5 for equitable school funding

News
LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A new study says Michigan is among 16 states where the lowest-poverty school districts receive less state and local funding than the highest-poverty districts do — a 5-percentage points disparity that ranks fifth-worst nationally.

The report from Education Trust-Midwest, a Royal Oak-based advocacy group, is the latest to urge the state to provide K-12 funding based on student need and significantly boost spending on low-income students, English language learners and those with disabilities.

The study released Thursday says funding for students from low-income families should be at least double what is allocated for those from higher-income backgrounds.

