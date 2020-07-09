Study: Tribal non-gaming businesses bring millions to the Upper Peninsula

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – An economic impact study across the state of Michigan found non-gaming tribal businesses generated more than $288 million in 2019. Nearly $40 million of that came from the Upper Peninsula.

This first of its kind collaboration among Michigan tribes was commissioned by 38 non-gaming business entities owned, controlled and managed by the following tribes in Michigan:

• Hannahville Indian Community

• Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians

• Little River Band of Ottawa Indians

• Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians

• Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians

(Gun Lake Tribe)

• Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Indians

• Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians

• Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe

• Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians

The study was coordinated and published by Waséyabek Development Company. Waséyabek Development Company, LLC, is a 100% tribally owned holding company that manages the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi’s non-gaming economic development activities.

According to the study, the total economic impact of non-gaming tribal businesses in 2010 was $39,689,899.24. That equates to $12,023,465.93 in labor income between 229 jobs. That averages out to more than $52,000 a year per job.

According to the release, the study was co-authored by Jon Panamaroff, chief compliance officer & senior vice president of business integration for Koniag Government Services and chief executive officer of the Kodiak Brown Bear Center in Kodiak, Alaska. The MEDC provided underwriting.



The 38 businesses that were subjects of the study are all minority-owned and operated and

produce economic activity in 11 industry sectors, including utilities; construction; manufacturing;

retail trade; finance and insurance; real estate and rental & leasing; professional, scientific, and

technical services; management of companies & enterprises; administrative, support, waste

management and remediation services; arts, entertainment, and recreation; and

accommodation and food service.