Stuff the Bus 2019

The Holiday Inn of Marquette and the YMCA of Marquette County have announced the details for the 2019 STUFF THE BUS event.

STUFF THE BUS is a one-day Marquette County-wide collection of new school supplies for children in need.

With the mission that ‘ALL children deserve the chance to start their first day of school with all the supplies needed to make their learning experience everything it should be,’ the collection has been successful year after year.

A Checker Transport school bus will be parked at the Holiday Inn (1951 US 41 West, Marquette) Monday, August 5, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Businesses and individuals can drop their donations off during this time.

At 6 p.m., the bus will deliver all donations at the YMCA where they will be sorted and distributed to local children in need.

Any and all school supplies, including backpacks and cash donations, are always appreciated.