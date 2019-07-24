Stuff the Bus school supply collection set for August 5

MARQUETTE– Monday, August 5th will be the ninth year that a Checker Transportation school bus will be parked in the Holiday Inn parking lot in Marquette to be filled with school supplies for kids in Marquette County in need.

“We prefer new items,” said Dee Dee Larson, Guest Experience Champion, Holiday Inn Marquette. “Backpacks are a big plus and then all of the supplies that would go inside a backpack.”

The reason why it’s earlier this year than in years past is to get the items to students more in advance before they head off to school. Another reason….

“All of the supplies are on sale right now at the local stores so it makes sense to do it while the sales are happening,” said Larson.

There are also some other special items that are needed.

“Nowadays there’s a lot of need for earbuds or headphones being that a lot of classes are more technologically savvy so we need those new items also,” said Larson. “The scientific calculators are in big need because those are pricier items.”

Larson says recipients of the supplies start off with children in reduced lunch programs and based off of information from school principals and counselors.

“If there is somebody you know that needs some special items you can always call the YMCA and get the children’s name put on that list,” said Larson.

August 5th’s Stuff the Bus event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.