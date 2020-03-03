Successful Walk for Warmth raises funds to help people heat their homes

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Even though the weather was gorgeous on Saturday, people took to the streets in Escanaba and Manistique to help people pay their heating bills.

Menominee – Delta – Schoolcraft Community Action Agency held their annual Walk for Warmth event. Funds raised from the Delta and Schoolcraft County walks stay in the county it was raised for their Heating Assistance Fund.

“The community always comes out for Walk for Warmth,” said Julie Moberg, Executive Director, MDSCAA. “They’re very good with helping their neighbor. These are people who are really struggling with meeting all of their bills. It’s a lot of our senior citizens. It’s a lot of our people who are just between jobs or that need a little bit of help just to make through the winter.”

Over $6,000 was raised that day from that walk to help grow that fund to about $31,600.

Menominee County did not host a walk this year. Instead and event called Hoops for Heat will be held in April where local law enforcement and high school students will compete against each other in a basketball game.

