The following is a press release from the County of Marquette.

MARQUETTE COUNTY — Marquette County’s Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area will be closed to the public on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 until 8:00 p.m. due to a television production shoot.

In the interest of public safety, parking vehicles along County Road 550 in this area is discouraged.

If you have any questions call (906)225-8151.