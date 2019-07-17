Suicidal man taken to hospital after 18 hour stand-off

News
Posted: / Updated:
Suicide_prevention_resources_0_20180910222728

MACKINAC COUNTY — On Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at approximately 7:20 p.m., Mackinac County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the St. Ignace Truck Stop to investigate a report of a suicidal subject in a commercial truck.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the subject had a loaded handgun in his possession and had barricaded himself in the cab of the truck for 18 and a half hours. Negotiations continued on and off throughout the duration of the stand-off with the subject finally exiting the vehicle unarmed.

The Florida man was peacefully taken into protective custody at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 and transported to the Mackinac Straits Hospital for a mental evaluation.

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police and St. Ignace Police Department during this incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story