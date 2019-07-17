Suicidal man taken to hospital after 18 hour stand-off

MACKINAC COUNTY — On Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at approximately 7:20 p.m., Mackinac County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the St. Ignace Truck Stop to investigate a report of a suicidal subject in a commercial truck.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the subject had a loaded handgun in his possession and had barricaded himself in the cab of the truck for 18 and a half hours. Negotiations continued on and off throughout the duration of the stand-off with the subject finally exiting the vehicle unarmed.

The Florida man was peacefully taken into protective custody at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 and transported to the Mackinac Straits Hospital for a mental evaluation.

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police and St. Ignace Police Department during this incident.