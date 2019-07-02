Summer blood donations needed at upcoming blood drive

MARQUETTE COUNTY– The American Red Cross says summertime is crucial for people to consider donating blood.

“The summer months for blood donations typically go down and that’s mainly impacted by people on vacations,” said Marc Sutton, Account Manager, American Red Cross. “High schools and colleges are out and so that’s a part of our donor base that we just don’t see as much during the summer. The need though in the summer is constant so that doesn’t decrease it’s just that the donations decrease.”

For people who haven’t donated before, Sutton says it’s a quick and easy process.

“The process only takes about an hour,” said Sutton. “You’ll come in, you’ll answer some questions about your health history. Make sure that you’re able to donate. And then we’ll check your pulse, your iron, blood pressure. Once we do that, we do the blood donation itself, which is typically five to eight minutes itself on the bed. Once you’re done with that, you’ll go to the canteen area. You’ll have a snack, some juice, get hydrated, rest for a little bit and then you’ll be on your way.”

To donate blood you must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health and feeling well.

“You would need a photo I.D.,” said Sutton. “We ask that you hydrate very well, that’s the key to blood donation is to hydrate very well. And then as long as you’re in good health I would have you come on down and our staff can let you know if you’re able to donate.”

The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive on Wednesday, July 10th at the Elks Lodge in Ishpeming from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“If you come out and try to donate you’ll get a free t-shirt from the Red Cross,” said Sutton. “But also you get a coupon from Culvers. If you come out and try to donate, you’ll get a coupon for a free pint of frozen custard.”

Sutton says all blood types are needed right now. There is an increased need for type O-negative and O-positive. These types are the ones that tend to be used first.

For more information on donating blood, click here.