ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Antique Village has been at the U.P. State Fair Grounds since 1974, with the goal of preserving items of historical value. Considered an interactive learning experience, the village invites people to learn more about this nation’s traditional past in an untraditional way. The U.P. Steam and Gas Association holds their annual “Summer In The Village” every Thursday from 12 to 4:00pm. This invites the public inside the village to experience all it has to offer. I met up with several of the members of the village to learn what it is about, what classes they offer, and future events they will have. I first met with Joanne Dufour to learn about what handmade crafts are offered at her “Fiber Boutique”

“I have mostly wool and alpaca fiber here.” Said Joanne dufour, the owner of the Fiber Boutique. “It’s a very good quality fiber, But over here, I have little alpaca animals. Now in the United States, we raise alpacas, and we do not kill our animals. We just use the fiber and we have them for pets until they pass away, but primarily for breeding and for the fiber.

After I visited Joanne I spoke with the blacksmith, Rebecca Tebear.

“So I learned from my father, George Potvin, from ten mouth creek forge and pottery,” Said Rebecca Tebear. “I’ve done the trade since a young child, and I really enjoy it. There’s just an endless amount of things you can learn and every day is a learning experience. I enjoyed demonstrating to the public to try to make people more interested in metalworking and maybe spark the interest of the younger generation to get into doing it.”

After the blacksmith I visited Larry Klope of Escanaba Knit and Stitch to tell me about how he knits with his World War One era sewing machine.

“This is what’s known as a sock machine.” Said Larry Klope, “This one here is from about 1925. Machines like this were given out during the first and second world war by the American Red Cross and the Canadian Red Cross to the girls if they would agree to make so many socks per month for the war effort, because they were troops were going through three and four pairs a day. There’s a hoop here that lifts the hooks up by pushing up against this little piece here on the bottom of the needle, and every time you go around, like I said, that was 72 stitches that are made.”

Finally I met with Arlene Anzalone to hear about future events.

“We’re having some events coming up this summer, and one of them is the Cub Scout Day Camp.” Said Arlene Anazalone, “One day a year the cub scouts will be coming in to learn a lot of different things, but we’re also going to be having some classes for them here. The next thing after that, that’s coming up, is the U.P. trappers convention. The trappers have opened up the whole fairgrounds for different demonstrations and classes and different things, and they’ve asked that we be open as well. That weekend we’ll have all the shops open. Fair week will be coming up August 14th to the 20th, and we’ll be open then all kinds of shops open and goodies everywhere.”

If you would like to learn more about the antique village or any of their future events, visit https://www.upsteamgasengine.org/ for more information. Reporting in delta county, I’m Thomas Claycomb, Local 3 News.