Sunny skies one year after U.P. blizzard

MARQUETTE, MIch. (WJMN) – At the time, many people were starting to feel the snow would never stop during the Winter storm that hit the Upper Peninsula on February 24, 2019.

But today, temperatures will be a tad colder with the clouds picking up the pace a little. More clouds move in tonight and we could see some freezing drizzle in the higher terrain of Marquette County and in the higher terrain of the far Western U.P.

Welcome back winter Tuesday with a chance of snow and gusty winds, we do miss out on a winter storm with heavy snow to our south in Wisconsin and Lower Michigan. Tuesday night through Thursday night though we will see the lake effect snow steadily add up in some U.P. locations, the wind could also gust 20-25 MPH+ and that could cause some lower visibility.

Temperatures will turn colder starting Tuesday night and remain cold through Saturday. Some temperature moderation is possible for the second half of this upcoming weekend.

Weekend Numbers

Saturday’s High 46

Saturday’s Low 22

Sunday’s High 49 (Tied Record High from 2/24/2000)

Sunday’s Low 25

Today’s Averages & Records 2/24/2020

Normal High 28

Normal Low 7

Record High 57 (1976)

Record Low -23 (1963)

Sunrise Today – 7:39 AM

Sunset Today – 6:28 PM

Today, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle, mainly in the higher terrain of Marquette County and in the higher terrain of the far Western U.P. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, lake effect snow showers with wind. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers with wind. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some single digits for inland areas west of Marquette. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, lake effect snow showers with wind. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, lake effect snow showers with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, lake effect snow showers with gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, come clearing. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.