Superfund cleanup considered for Detroit ‘green goo’ site

News
Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by Michigan Department of Transportation toxic chemical substances leaked along Interstate 696 in Madison Heights, Mich., on Dec. 20, 2019. The discovery led to an investigation of an old industrial site near the interstate. State regulators said high levels of multiple contaminants have been found in soil and groundwater around the former Electro-Plating Services. (Michigan Department of Transportation via AP)

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials say an industrial site in suburban Detroit that leaked greenish chemicals onto a freeway will be considered for the federal Superfund program.

The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said Friday an evaluation of the Electro-Plating Services Inc. site will be completed this spring.

Under the Superfund program, the federal government forces polluters to clean up highly contaminated sites or uses federal funds when no responsible parties can be found.

The chrome plating company in Madison Heights was shut down by state regulators in 2016 due to the mismanagement of industrial waste.

UPDATE: (01/15/20)

(AP) — Officials of Michigan’s environmental agency says the cleanup of an industrial site in suburban Detroit from which contaminated water leaked last month will likely cost millions of dollars.

Tracy Kecskenmeti of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on Wednesday told Michigan lawmakers efforts to contain the leak at the Electro-Plating Services Inc. site in Madison Heights has cost at least $200,000 over 24 days.

She said the presence of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances could triple the cost of removing contaminated water and soil from the site.  

