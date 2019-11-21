Superior Arts Youth Theater presents Frozen Jr. November 21 – 24

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)-Superior Arts Theater is showcasing Frozen Jr. this weekend.
The performances at the Forest Roberts Theatre on:
Thursday, November 21 – 7:00pm Friday, November 22 – 7:00pm
Saturday, November 23 – 1:00pm – theater for all (sensory friendly performance).
Saturday, November 23 – 7:00pm
Sunday, November 24 – 1:00pm
Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme spoke with Marina Johnson and Jalina McClain about the show.
For more information on the show and tickets, click here or call (906) 227-1032.