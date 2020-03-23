Superior Health Foundation announces COVID-19 fund to help U.P. health-centered organizations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Superior Health Foundation (SHF) announced on Monday that it has developed the “COVID-19 Pandemic Fund and Fundraiser”.

Superior Health Foundation Grants Committee and SHF Board of Directors agreed to dedicate $25,000 to help assist “health-centered, non-profit organizations across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.”

The COVID-19 fund will award a maximum of $1,000 to organizations. To those who apply must fill out the short online form, with emphasis on how the funding will be immediately used.

“These are unprecedented times,” said Jim LaJoie, executive director of the Superior Health Foundation. “The Superior Health Foundation has fielded a number of phone calls and emails from our non-profit friends and partners. We clearly recognize the immediate need to philanthropically assist our friends and neighbors in the non-profit world, many of whom have pressing organizational and equipment needs.”

A separate charitable fund has been created in which people and organizations can give a tax-deductible gift to “support and strengthen the fund.”

Those who give a charitable gift will be afforded a drop-down menu to direct their gift to the area they choose.

To apply for funding or to give a charitable gift, simply visit superiorhealthfoundation.org and click on the Covid-19 Pandemic Fund button.