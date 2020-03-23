Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Superior Health Foundation announces COVID-19 fund to help U.P. health-centered organizations

News
Posted: / Updated:
superior health foundation_1466021071657.PNG

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Superior Health Foundation (SHF) announced on Monday that it has developed the “COVID-19 Pandemic Fund and Fundraiser”.

Superior Health Foundation Grants Committee and SHF Board of Directors agreed to dedicate $25,000 to help assist “health-centered, non-profit organizations across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.”

The COVID-19 fund will award a maximum of $1,000 to organizations. To those who apply must fill out the short online form, with emphasis on how the funding will be immediately used.

“These are unprecedented times,” said Jim LaJoie, executive director of the Superior Health Foundation. “The Superior Health Foundation has fielded a number of phone calls and emails from our non-profit friends and partners. We clearly recognize the immediate need to philanthropically assist our friends and neighbors in the non-profit world, many of whom have pressing organizational and equipment needs.”

A separate charitable fund has been created in which people and organizations can give a tax-deductible gift to “support and strengthen the fund.”

Those who give a charitable gift will be afforded a drop-down menu to direct their gift to the area they choose.

To apply for funding or to give a charitable gift, simply visit superiorhealthfoundation.org and click on the Covid-19 Pandemic Fund button.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Delta Animal Shelter offers food assistance program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta Animal Shelter offers food assistance program"

Community members make masks/face shields for healthcare providers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community members make masks/face shields for healthcare providers"

Bailey Law Office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bailey Law Office"

Cooking with Alex: How to help local businesses and each other during pandemic part two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooking with Alex: How to help local businesses and each other during pandemic part two"

Cooking with Alex: How to help local businesses and each other during pandemic part one

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooking with Alex: How to help local businesses and each other during pandemic part one"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/22/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/22/2020"