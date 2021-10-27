Superior Health Foundation announces fall 2021 grant recipients

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Following a grant cycle application and review process spanning nearly five months, Superior Health Foundation (SHF) awarded over $638,000 in grants to various organizations at its Fall 2021 Grant Celebration on Wednesday.

The non-profit organization awarded $509,975.87 to groups addressing food insecurities in the U.P., $109,708.80 in fall grants to non-profit community organizations, and $18,999.08 to pilot-project and equipment grants.

Since the foundation’s inception in 2012, it has awarded over $4.3 million in grants funding to health-centered non-profit groups in the U.P. This year, SHF is aiming to address access, distribution, and delivery of health food in the U.P. with its food insecurity funding that will allow organizations receiving awards to fight the issue through the end of 2021 and through 2022.

“We’re proud that we have about $1.1 million dollars in funding over a two year period to address food insecurities,” said Jim LaJoie, Executive Director of the Superior Health Foundation. “Because we don’t want to take a Bandaid approach. We want to be able to provide solutions that are lasting, that are sustainable, and so we can provide those resources so people can have access to healthy food and transform their lives.”

One group receiving grant funding as part of the food insecurity initiative is Partridge Creek Farm in Ishpeming. After participating in the SHF’s round table discussion to help identify needs and potential projects earlier this year, May Tsupros, Director of Programs and Partnerships at Partridge Creek Farm spoke with Local 3 about how the farm plans to utilize its awarded funds.

“So this specific project and the grant that we received for this project is to continue to develop this farm,” Tsupros said. “And the programming and curriculum around the farm. And then utilize the dollars to build training so we can do outreach and bring in other U.P. communities into this space and help them do the same thing in their own communities.”

In addition to Partridge Creek Farm, SHF awarded grants to the following organizations:

Fall grants-

Community Foundation of Marquette County

Great Lakes Recovery Centers, Inc

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital

Superior Health Support System

Michigan Tech University

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties

Superior Housing Solutions

Superior Alliance for Independent Living

Bay Cliff Health Camp

Marquette Mountain Ski Patrol

Trillium House

Food insecurities grants-

UPCAP

Partridge Creek Farm

Upper Peninsula Veterans Community Action Team

Feeding America West Michigan

Pilot project and equipment grants-

Courage Incorporated

Teaching Family Homes

Eversight

Omega House

Michigan Breastfeeding Network

Camp New Day U.P.

Lake Superior Life Care & Hospice

Partridge Creek Farm

Ontonagon Village Housing Commission

Bay Cliff Health Camp

For more information on SHF’s grant program and the application process, visit their site at superiorhealthfoundation.org