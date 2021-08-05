Superior Health Foundation continues efforts to help people coming out of addiction

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Superior Health Foundation (SHF) is taking the next steps to help people of the Upper Peninsula who are overcoming addiction.

As a part of a previous Proactive Grant giving initiative, SHF awarded more than $700,000 over two years to fund education, aftercare programs, and treatment.

Jim LaJoie, Executive Director for Superior Health Foundations said, the discussion then turned to, how do you get people in recovery placed in housing and provide them with employment.

Four groups are now involved to provide funding to the Upper Peninsula for recovery communities. The Michigan Health Endowment Fund, Blue Cross/Blue Shield Foundation of Michigan, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Michigan, and Superior Health Foundation are combining resources to place $500,000 into a request for proposals (RFP). It begins on August 9th.