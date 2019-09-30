Superior Health Foundation holds 6th annual ‘Painting the Peninsula Pink’ fundraiser

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN)– October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in honor of that, Superior Health Foundation is holding their Painting the Peninsula Pink fundraiser for the sixth year in a row.

Every day throughout the October different businesses sponsor a day to raise funds for cancer patients in the U.P.

Every year a different school gets on board with the project. This year, it’s West Iron County Schools.

Superior Health Foundation Executive Director, Jim LaJoie spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the fundraiser.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Painting the Peninsula Pink

Thumbnail for the video titled "Painting the Peninsula Pink"

NMU Volleyball falls to LSSU, 3-1 at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMU Volleyball falls to LSSU, 3-1 at home"

The 5th Down: High School Football Highlights & Scores (9/27/19)

Thumbnail for the video titled "The 5th Down: High School Football Highlights & Scores (9/27/19)"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 9/29/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 9/29/2019"

The 5th Down: High School Football Highlights & Scores (9/27/19)

Thumbnail for the video titled "The 5th Down: High School Football Highlights & Scores (9/27/19)"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 9/28/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 9/28/2019"