Superior Health Foundation holds 6th annual ‘Painting the Peninsula Pink’ fundraiser

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN)– October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in honor of that, Superior Health Foundation is holding their Painting the Peninsula Pink fundraiser for the sixth year in a row.

Every day throughout the October different businesses sponsor a day to raise funds for cancer patients in the U.P.

Every year a different school gets on board with the project. This year, it’s West Iron County Schools.

Superior Health Foundation Executive Director, Jim LaJoie spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the fundraiser.

For more information, click here.