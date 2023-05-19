MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Taking steps to address mental health issues with children across the Upper Peninsula, the Superior Health Foundation will host a roundtable discussion on Tuesday, May 23.

The discussion will welcome clinicians, therapists, social workers, educators and more to contribute to the conversation of mental health in U.P. youth and offer possible solutions.

As part of its proactive grant giving process, the Superior Health Foundation will dedicate more than $1.1 million over two years towards the cause of pediatric mental health.

Learn more about the mission and efforts of the Superior Health Foundation here.