Superior Health Foundation to raise money for college food pantries

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Superior Health Foundation is raising money for Giving Tuesday as a donation to six food pantries on Upper Peninsula college campuses.

Bay College, Finlandia University, Gogebic Community College, Lake Superior State University, Michigan Tech University and Northern Michigan University will each receive $1,500. Executive Director of SHF, Jim LaJoie, says they chose colleges because many students may not be able to travel home this year or have struggled financially because of COVID-19.

“They’re not comfortable going home for the holidays and also in the retail industry a lot of the part-time jobs were eliminated where these college students can make a little extra money so they’re struggling a little bit and they’re our future,” said LaJoie. “I mean our children are our future college students they’re our next generation of leaders and we just feel strongly that we need to do whatever we can to provide that impetus to raise money and to assure that we have food for the brain because that’s what they need in order for them to be successful.”

LaJoie says SHF wants to make sure they have enough nutritious food to make it through a difficult time.

“Food insecurity is a real big issue not only here but across the United States and we feel very fortunate to be able to be in a position where we can you know help out college students at the six universities,” said LaJoie.

LaJoie says they feel good about being able to help with ensuring the food banks will have their shelves stocked.

“I think sometimes we may take it for granted that we have food and it’s readily available but for some folks it’s not,” said LaJoie.

Donations can be made online at SHF’s website. LaJoie says donations can be made in any amount.

“We’ve created a couple of different platforms, we’ll be launching our Giving Tuesday officially in the afternoon on Monday but for those who want to give we’ve already created a link to it and it can be found on our home page just superiorhealthfoundation.org,” said LaJoie.

Questions can be directed to Superior Health Foundation by calling (906) 225-3431 or emailing shf@superiorhealthfoundation.org.