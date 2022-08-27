RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, authorities were made aware of an inappropriate sexual relationship between a supervisor and an inmate at a Wisconsin correctional institution.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received the allegation of the relationship that was happening at the Racine Correctional Institution (RCI) on August 24.

Deputies say that the supervisor, 37-year-old Jacqueline Heidt, also provided the inmate with a cell phone. Contents of the seized phone included pictures and messages that supported the allegations.

Investigators interviewed the inmate, who said that the relationship with Heidt began in April, and that the two would have intercourse three to four times a week in Heidt’s office at RCI.

Deputies met with Heidt on August 25, and after initially denying the allegations, stating that she thought this was retaliation by the inmates, Heidt’s demeanor changed when she was shown the contents of the cell phone.

The release states that Heidt was transported to the Racine County Jail, where she is being held on a cash bail of $1,105,000.

Heidt is charged with:

20 counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault by Correctional Staff

20 counts of Misconduct in Public Office

Deliver Illegal Articles to Inmate

No other information was provided.

