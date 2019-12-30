Closings
Support continues for family of 5-year-old boy who died on Christmas

A courtesy photo of Beau Belson, 5, who went missing in the area of Six Lakes on Christmas Day 2019.

ST. LOUIS, Mich. (AP) – The family of a 5-year-old boy who disappeared on Christmas and died in a Michigan pond hasn’t been forgotten by the community.

Hundreds of people set aside their holiday to search for Beau Belson in Montcalm County. Many turned out again Sunday for a fundraiser to help the family. The boy’s grandmother, Holly Messer, calls it “amazing.” Organizers had to find more chairs to accommodate the crowd at the Moose Lodge in St. Louis.

Beau, who was autistic, disappeared while playing outside near a home in Six Lakes. His body was found the next day in an icy pond.

