Supporting U.P. farmers through CSAs and Online Marketplace

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – You may have heard that now is more important than ever to support local businesses. Seeds & Spores Family Farm says that people have been supporting them throughout this pandemic and they have a couple of options on how to do so.

“CSA stands for Community Supported Agriculture and it is sort of a fresh vegetables of the week club,” said Jeff Hatfield, Seeds & Spores Family Farm. “Families sign up for 20-weeks of deliveries throughout the growing season and they get 10 to 12 items of kind of what’s fresh that week.”

Seeds & Spores has been doing this for over 12 years and say it helps make their farm financially stable.

“We know that the produce we’re growing each week has a ready market in those people because they’ve committed to taking that produce each week throughout the season and many of them also help out the farm as sort of a cash flow by paying up front for those 20 weeks so we get a nice influx of capital in the spring to kind of launch the operation each year,” said Hatfield.

With online sales doing well and about 60 families committed to CSAs, Seeds & Spores is taking a pause on accepting new people for CSAs.

“We got kind of late start this year due to the cold spring,” said Hatfield. “So those first weeks in June are oftentimes hard to fill the boxes if we have too many members.”

Another way Seeds & Spores is making their product available is through the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market which just recently rolled out with their Online Marketplace option as they are not doing a public market at this time.

“Allow all of our vendors to offer their product for sale in on place so as a customer you are able to go onto our marketplace and place one single order that includes products from as many of our vendors as you want,” said Sara Johnson, Market Director, Downtown Marquette Farmers Market.

Ordering is open from Sundays at noon until Wednesday at midnight, then it’s closed off and people can pick up their orders from Marquette Commons on Saturday mornings. Then the following Sunday, the process starts all over again.

“Just keeps things as low contact as possible,” said Johnson. “It allows us to offer a platform for our vendors to continue to make a livelihood during these very crazy, uncertain economic times and it also allows the community access to fresh, locally grown, nutrient-rich and dense produce and food.”

“Folks online have pre-ordered all of those items and that ordering period is already over so we can already see what we’re going to need for Saturday which is kind of on par with past years for the first week of the market,” said Hatfield.

For more information on online shopping with Seeds & Spores, click here. Click here to learn more about their CSA program.

For more information on the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market Online Marketplace, click here.